Gautam Rode REVEALS how he had to go out of his way to make wife Pankhuri Awasthy STOP laughing while they shot together [EXCLUSIVE]

Gautam Rode shares some cute moments he and wife, Pankhuri Awasthy had while they shot for their first music video together. He also speaks about his web film, State Of Siege: Temple Attack.

Gautam Rode made his digital debut with State Of Siege: Temple Attack. He played the role of a NSG Commando and was appreciated for his performance. The web film, State Of Siege: Temple Attack has received a lot of positive responses from the audience as well as the critics. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gautam Rode spoke about his character in the web film and his bond with co-star Vivek Dahiya. The actor also spoke about his upcoming music video with wife, Pankhuri Awasthy. He shared how he used to be very serious while performing and Pankhuri used to keep laughing. Gautam explained that he had to make Pankhuri quite and remind her that this is work and she needs to concentrate. To know more check out the video above.