Happy Father’s Day: Debina Bonnerjee reveals a cute incident when she realised her dad is her pal – watch video [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Debina Bonnerjee shared some great memories between and her and her dad, which were emotional and adorable.

BollywoodLife   |    June 19, 2021 4:00 PM IST

As Father's Day is around the corner, popular TV actress Debina Bonnerjee shared some interesting incidents about her father, which is very special. Talking about BollywoodLife, the Chidiya Ghar actress revealed a cute incident from her teenage, when she wanted to participated in a beauty contest through which she realised that her dad is her friend and she can share everything with him freely. The actress also shared her father never differentiated between her and brother and always encouraged in pursuing her dreams. Debina went on to say that her dad was, is and always be her superhero. Watch this beautiful video above.

