Happy Father's Day: Pavitra Rishta and Baarish star Asha Negi reveals an incident when the actress' father turned a 'hero' and 'protector' for her – watch EXCLUSIVE video

During an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, TV actress Asha Negi shared one of the most special incidents of his father, which surprised her.

Ahead of Father's Day, popular TV actress , who starred in Pavitra Rishta and Baarish, shared some of the beautiful things about her dad, which is definitely heart-melting. While the gorgeous lady revealed that his father has always been a cool dad, she recalled an old incident of her school time, when her father had beaten up a guy, who was stalking Asha during a wedding at their hometown, Dehradun. After this incident, Asha's dad was a 'hero' for her. The television star also shared that she and her father always discuss about how the actress should handle finances, which is still a learning process for her. Watch the beautiful above.