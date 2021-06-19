videos

Happy Father's Day: Pavitra Rishta and Baarish star Asha Negi reveals an incident when the actress' father turned a 'hero' and 'protector' for her – watch EXCLUSIVE video

During an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, TV actress Asha Negi shared one of the most special incidents of his father, which surprised her.

BollywoodLife   |    June 19, 2021 2:16 PM IST

Ahead of Father's Day, popular TV actress Asha Negi, who starred in Pavitra Rishta and Baarish, shared some of the beautiful things about her dad, which is definitely heart-melting. While the gorgeous lady revealed that his father has always been a cool dad, she recalled an old incident of her school time, when her father had beaten up a guy, who was stalking Asha during a wedding at their hometown, Dehradun. After this incident, Asha's dad was a 'hero' for her. The television star also shared that she and her father always discuss about how the actress should handle finances, which is still a learning process for her. Watch the beautiful above.

