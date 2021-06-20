videos

Happy Father's Day: Sherni actress Vidya Balan's adorable wish for her 'appa' will melt your hearts – watch video [EXCLUSIVE]

On Father's day, National-award winning actress Vidya Balan wishes her 'appa' in the cutest way possible.

BollywoodLife   |    June 20, 2021 10:59 AM IST

On the occasion of Father's Day, where we are seeing people sharing the pics with their daddies on social media, Sherni actress Vidya Balan has wished her 'Appa' in the cutest way possible through BollywoodLife. The talented and National-award winning star made a heart emoji while wishing her dad and her beautiful gesture has won our hearts. The gorgeous lady is currently basking the success of Sherni, in which she portrayed the character of a forest officer. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Neeraj Kabi and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Newton helmer Amit Masurkar.

