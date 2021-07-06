videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Khatam ho gaya,' When an angry Sidharth Shukla refused to talk as Shehnaaz Gill tried to woo him after a fight – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Salman Khan lashed out at Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla over their nasty 'aisi ladki' fight – watch video

Entertainment News

Vikrant Massey CALLS Taapsee Pannu's claims of him and Harshvardhan Rane being scared to do intimate scenes with her as 'clickbait news headlines to create controversy' [Exclusive]

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got physical during a NASTY fight over food – watch video

If you haven't seen Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 as yet, Vikrant Massey's VERDICT on the show will make you binge-watch it now – watch EXCLUSIVE video

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Vikrant Massey shared his review of Sidharh Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 6, 2021 6:47 PM IST

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3, which released in May this year turned out to be one of the most loved web-series among the masses. While the fans loved the mesmerising chemistry of the lead pair as Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, actor Vikrant Massey, who played the lead role in the first two seasons shared his thought on the third part. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when asked whether he has watched the third season or not, Vikrant said that he has watched it and 'thoroughly enjoyed' it. Though he revealed that he watched it in parts and will remove time to watch it in one go. Well, Vikrant's words will definitely made all Sidharth fans super happy.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all