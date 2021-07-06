If you haven't seen Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 as yet, Vikrant Massey's VERDICT on the show will make you binge-watch it now – watch EXCLUSIVE video

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Vikrant Massey shared his review of Sidharh Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3, which released in May this year turned out to be one of the most loved web-series among the masses. While the fans loved the mesmerising chemistry of the lead pair as Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, actor , who played the lead role in the first two seasons shared his thought on the third part. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when asked whether he has watched the third season or not, Vikrant said that he has watched it and 'thoroughly enjoyed' it. Though he revealed that he watched it in parts and will remove time to watch it in one go. Well, Vikrant's words will definitely made all Sidharth fans super happy.