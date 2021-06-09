Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad gives her take on Aditya Narayan's handling of controversies around the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Indian Idol 12's eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad has opened up on her journey on the show and has given her take on Aditya Narayan handling the controversies.

Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad was eliminated this week from the show. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Anjali Gaikwad spoke about her journey on the show. She also spoke about the negativity the show has been receiving due to the various controversies. Anjali gave her take on Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan handling the controversies. She feels that Aditya is correct in his place and he is very supportive towards all the contestants. Her elimination came as a disappointment for fans and wanted Shanmukapriya to get eliminated. Anjali reacted to these demands of the fans and feels that Shanmukhapriya is a hardworking girl. Check out the above video to know more.