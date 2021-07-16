Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish has a message for TROLLS who think he doesn't deserve to be in top 6 – watch EXCLUSIVE video

Mohd Danish is among the top six contestants of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12 has been garnering great viewership among the masses thanks to the talented bunch of contestants, who are winning our hearts with their amazing singing skills. With top six contestants in the show, the finale is set to telecast on August 15. While fans are waiting that who will the trophy of the 12th season, we had an exclusive conversation with Mohd Danish, who is among the top 6 contestants. The talented singer has garnered a huge fanbase across the country but there are certain section of audience, who troll him as they feel he is spoiling iconic songs. While talking to us, he gave a great message to trolls that he will make sure that he win their hearts with his upcoming performances. Well, that's a Gentleman answer, we can say...