videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya's happiness knows no bounds as Vijay Deverakonda sends her good wishes

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's THROWBACK video from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa little champs is proof that she has all it takes to be the winner

TV

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan promises a treat for retro Hindi film music lovers on the D-Day - watch practice videos

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan shakes a leg with Kiara Advani on Burj Khalifa; check out rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's reaction — watch video

Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish reacts to trolls, flak from former contestants, 'There are hate comments on even Michael Jackson's videos' [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish has reacted to former contestants calling the show scripted and people writing hate messages and also spoke about how they handle hate messages.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 15, 2021 1:18 AM IST

Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish has reacted to former contestants calling the show scripted and people writing hate messages for the contestants. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohammad Danish said that the show is not scripted and the eliminations happen based on the votes. He also says that all the contestants including him keep working hard and do not pay attention to any such hate comments. He said that there are haters even on Michael Jackson's video but it is on us how we take it. To know more check out the video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all