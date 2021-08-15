Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish has reacted to former contestants calling the show scripted and people writing hate messages and also spoke about how they handle hate messages.

Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish has reacted to former contestants calling the show scripted and people writing hate messages for the contestants. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohammad Danish said that the show is not scripted and the eliminations happen based on the votes. He also says that all the contestants including him keep working hard and do not pay attention to any such hate comments. He said that there are haters even on Michael Jackson's video but it is on us how we take it. To know more check out the video above.