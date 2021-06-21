Is Asha Negi reprising her role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0? The actress spills the beans – watch EXCLUSIVE video

videos

Asha Negi played the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta.

BollywoodLife   |    June 21, 2021 2:49 PM IST

Post the news of Pavitra Rishta coming back with the second season, we saw fans getting emotional and excited for the show. While Ankita Lokhande has confirmed to be the part of the show, audience are waiting to see, which actor will step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Asha Negi, who played the role of Purvi Deshmukh in the show, also garnered praises from fans for her performance. In a recent interaction, when the Baarish actress was asked whether she'll be reprising her role in the Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Asha said that she doesn't have any idea about it. But she sent wishes to the cast and crew of the show and said that the first season will always be special for her. Watch the complete interview above...

