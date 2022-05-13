videos

Ranveer Singh opened up about the Bollywood vs pan-India films debate in an exclusive interview, where he opined the industry isn't facing a threat from South movies, but also felt it needs to pull up its socks and cater better to the audience's tastes

Russel D'Silva   |    May 13, 2022 6:00 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh opened up on a range of topics, including why we shouldn’t see Bollywood being under threat from South films since art can’t compete with each other, and how the onus is now on Hindi filmmakers to pull up their socks and make huge spectacles for the big screen like Marvel does, where the audience comes to the theatres in large numbers just by watching a trailer. Watch Ranveer Singh's full exclusive video interview above...

