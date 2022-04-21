Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur reveal in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife about how much chatter and temptation was there to release Jersey on OTT after multiple delays, which were not in their control, and how they'd have felt were it to happen

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shahid Kapoor discusses if the focus of Jersey is more on cricket or the father-son relationship and opens up on if he still feels nervous when working with dad Pankaj Kapoor while shedding light on the best part of spending time with his father on set. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur reveals is she’s the catalyst and voice of reason between Shahid’s character and their onscreen son. Finally, the two leads reveal how much chatter and temptation was there to release Jersey on OTT after multiple delays, which were not in their control, and how they’d have felt were it to happen. Watch and video interview for Jersey above...