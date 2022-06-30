JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan is keen to do a sequel to Dishoom with John Abraham [Exclusive Video]

Varun Dhawan partook in our flagship challenge titled 'Cinema Ka T20', where we put the star on the hot seat and quizzed him on twenty random questions, with one of the questions being about which sequels to his movies that he'd like to have

While Varun Dhawan is currently keeping a keen eye on the box office performance of his latest release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, we got in tough with the actor for our flagship challenge titled 'Cinema Ka T20', where we put the star on the hot seat and quizzed him on twenty random questions about his professional life, including past and future projects, with one of the questions being about which sequels to his movies that he'd like to have, which got the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor talking about Dishoom 2. Watch this special, exclusive video with on the Dishoom sequel above...