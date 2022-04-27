videos

Karan Wahi to get married soon? Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 actor spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Karan Wahi finally opens up about his wedding plans while answering fan questions during an exclusive interview for BollywoodLife, where he admits that all his friends are married and he's now the third wheel for them

Russel D'Silva   |    April 27, 2022 6:51 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the lead trio of ZEE5’s web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2, sit up and take on some of the toughest fan question like champs, ending up spilling several secrets from their personal and professional lives. The most telling of all the revelations was Karan Wahi opening up on his wedding plans, admitting how all his friends are married and he's now the third wheel for them. Check it out the entire video of the lead cast of the ZEE5 web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 – Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi – above...

