Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff mobbed at Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch; fan refuses to leave his hand – Watch Video

Videos

Dia Mirza mobbed by a group of beggars while on a dinner date with husband Vaibhav Rekhi; netizens say, 'Bechari Dia'

Videos

Athiya Shetty FINALLY reacts to her wedding reports with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul — watch video

Entertainment News

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash refuses to accept she had feelings for Karan Kundrra before he started liking her

KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt opens up on young actors feeling INSECURE to work with veterans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sanjay Dutt tasted early success in the 80s after starring with stalwarts of your time like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Amrish Puri. So, we asked the superstar in an exclusive interview if life is now coming full circle with today's young stars acting alongside him.

Russel D'Silva   |    April 23, 2022 7:28 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt is again flying his on screen courtesy KGF 2, but let's not forget that prior to KGF Chapter 2, the superstar had flown high in his career several times right from his early days back in the 80s. Of course, starring with stalwarts of your time like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Amrish Puri must've no doubt helped. To get some perspective on this and also to inquire whether life has now come full circle with several young stars of this generation acting with him, BollywoodLife posed these very questions before Sanjay Dutt. And while he elaborated how him and others like him back then were never insecure to star alongside veterans of their time as they were hungry to learn and improve, we also wondered if it was a subtle dig at some of the today's young stars he's worked with, more so given his reluctance to elaborate on the latter half of the query. Watch Baba's entire video interview above...

