Sanjay Dutt is again flying his on screen courtesy KGF 2, but let's not forget that prior to KGF Chapter 2, the superstar had flown high in his career several times right from his early days back in the 80s. Of course, starring with stalwarts of your time like , , must've no doubt helped. To get some perspective on this and also to inquire whether life has now come full circle with several young stars of this generation acting with him, BollywoodLife posed these very questions before . And while he elaborated how him and others like him back then were never insecure to star alongside veterans of their time as they were hungry to learn and improve, we also wondered if it was a subtle dig at some of the today's young stars he's worked with, more so given his reluctance to elaborate on the latter half of the query. Watch Baba's entire video interview above...