KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sanjay Dutt played an exclusive fun rapid-fire round with BollywoodLife, where he described twenty of his costars down the years in one word, inevitable naming the se*iest among his female costars whom we listed

Russel D'Silva | April 25, 2022 7:05 AM IST