Sanjay Dutt played an exclusive fun rapid-fire round with BollywoodLife, where he described twenty of his costars down the years in one word, inevitable naming the se*iest among his female costars whom we listed
In an exclusive and fun rapid-fire round with BollywoodLife, superstar Sanjay Dutt describes twenty of his costars down the years in one word, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Sridevi, Govinda, Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty, Amrish Puri, Dilip Kumar, Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mallika Sherawat and Suniel Shetty. And the KGF Chapter 2 actor also named the sexiest heroine he has ever worked with among his female costars whom we listed. Eager to find out? Then watch Sanjay Dutt's entire video interview above...