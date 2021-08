Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS who according to her is the winner of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli had an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife today. The Bigg Boss 14's finalist spoke about her journey in Rohit Shetty's show and why she was not mentally prepared for the show earlier. Nikki also said that she is still scared of reptiles and also revealed who according to her is the winner of the show. She said that Divyanka, Arjun, Vishal, Varun's performance was impressive. Nikki also shared that she is very happy with her journey in the show. To know more check out the video above. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik stuns in a monokini as she chills on a Goa beach with hubby Abhinav Shukla – see pics