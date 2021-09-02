Krishna Shroff reveals who's fitter and who's lazier between her and Tiger Shroff; shares VITAL fitness tips for those who can't hit the gym [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We wanted to know who's fitter between Kirshna and Tiger Shroff, and who's lazier and keener when it comes to hitting the gym. Krishna Shroff graciously indulged us by revealing all during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while also sharing some pro-fitness tips for those who can't find the time to hit the gym and would rather exercise from home.

Russel D'Silva | September 2, 2021 9:12 PM IST