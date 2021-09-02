videos

Watch Next

Videos

WATCH: Disha Patani wears her dancing shoes as she performs on Spicy; Tiger Shroff drops a comment and we can't agree more!

Entertainment News

Disha Patani nails barbell squats with 80 kg weight; Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff mighty impressed – watch video

Interviews

Gautam Gulati aka Girgit reveals an interesting fact about how he shot for Salman Khan's Radhe [Exclusive]

Entertainment News

Salman Khan appeals against piracy ahead of Radhe release – watch video

Krishna Shroff reveals who's fitter and who's lazier between her and Tiger Shroff; shares VITAL fitness tips for those who can't hit the gym [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We wanted to know who's fitter between Kirshna and Tiger Shroff, and who's lazier and keener when it comes to hitting the gym. Krishna Shroff graciously indulged us by revealing all during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while also sharing some pro-fitness tips for those who can't find the time to hit the gym and would rather exercise from home.

Russel D'Silva   |    September 2, 2021 9:12 PM IST

Krishna Shroff is as hot as she's fit, and it seems to run in the family as everyone from brother Tiger Shroff to their parents, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are all very well maintained and look drop-dead gorgeous. But, coming to just the sibling, we wanted to know who's fitter between her and Tiger, and who's lazier and keener when it comes to hitting the gym. Krishna Shroff graciously indulged us by revealing all during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while also sharing some pro-fitness tips for those who can't find the time to hit the gym and would rather exercise from home. Watch the video above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all