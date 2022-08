Liger star Vijay Deverakonda finally admits sheepishly in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife to finding his leading lady, Ananya Panday extremely attractive

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with his costar, finally admitting to his crush on her and how attractive he find her. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...