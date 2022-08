Liger's Ananya Panday finally sheds light on the trolling and boycott Bollywood is facing and if doing South films saves Bollywood stars, especially actresses, from it

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Liger has sprung a surprise a to how eagerly awaited it's been, a rarity in today's times when people seem to be either disinterested in going to the theatre or screaming 'boycott' at the top of their lungs. So, BollywoodLife asked Ananya Panday in an exclusive interview (along withj Vijay Deverakonda) if doing a pan-India ad/or South film saves Bollywood stars, especially actresses, these days from such blues. Here's what she said... Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...