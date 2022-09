Despite Liger failing to come close to its immense pre-release hype, its lead actress, Ananya Panday, owes a lot to her mentor and the film's producer, Karan Johar, for how rapidly her screen career as progressed

Liger was for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but, unfortunately, couldn't come close to its immense pre-release hype. That being said, the lead actress of Liger, Ananya Panday, owes a lot to her mentor and the film's producer, Karan Johar, for how rapidly her screen career as progressed, and as such, BollywoodLife asked her during an exclusive interview (along with the movie's lead star, Vijay Deverakonda) if she'd always consult Karan Johar before signing any movie in future. Here's what Ananya had to say... Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Director Puri Jagannadh's Liger above...