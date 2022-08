Of course, Vijay Deverakonda has action scenes with Mike Tyson in Liger, and obviously, they couldn't have been easy or anything short of scary given Tyson's former reputation as the baddest man on the planet, but even we weren't prepared for what the star revealed during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And besides the trailer and intensity of the actors in it, another factor that has made Liger so eagerly awaited is the casting of Mike Tyson, arguably the greatest boxer ever after Muhammad Ali. Of course, Vijay Deverakonda has action scenes with Tyson, and obviously, they couldn't have been easy or anything short of scary given Tyson's former reputation as the baddest man on the planet. Well, guess what: BollywoodLife was in for a major shock when we sat down for an exclusive interview with the lead stars of Liger, Vijay and Ananya Panday, with the former not only confessing to almost being knocked out by the legendary boxer during an action scene, but also suffering migraines thereafter. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...