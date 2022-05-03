Lock Upp winner: Poonam Pandey opens up on who should walk away with the trophy [Exclusive]

Poonam Pandey is out of the most controversial show Lock Upp. The actress created quite a stir in the show and did what she is known best for and that is being bold and honest. Bollywoodlife got into a conversation with Poonam and exclusively spoke about her experience of being a part of a show like Lock Upp and who according should be the winner of the show. Poonam in an interaction with us said, " I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well (laughs)". Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and more Bollywood films to get postponed? Hollywood biggies set for solo release

Poonam Pandey who wanted to continue more in this was not very happy about being out but is overwhelmed with all the LOVE that she has been receiving since she is out of the show. We quizzed Poonam who according to her should be the winner of the how and unlike being politically correct she gave us one mane and that is Munawar. She said, " I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name. Having said that I like 's game as well, she is a badass for me. The way she fights against everything is just so inspiring. Until she played the nasty game but slowly she became the badass and I think she also deserves to win, but again I will have only one name that is Munawar".

while Poonam even spoke about Anjali and admitted that her game is nasty and she doesn't like her at all. She even added of being happy with her bond with Saisha Shinde and said that Saisha is three-time of Poonam Pandey and I just love her.