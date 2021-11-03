videos

Watch Next

Interviews

OMG! Call My Agent Bollywood cast members Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and others DISCLOSE how they put their own agents in a huge fix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Call My Agent Bollywood: Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Radhika Seth DISCLOSE the party animal and biggest prankster from the cast of Netflix series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and friends just recreate Squid Game's tug-of-war in the gym? – watch hilarious video

Entertainment News

Squid Game: Kids in Nigeria recreate scenes from Netflix's show; netizens left flabbergasted with their 'perfection' – watch

Loved Netflix's Ray? Kay Kay Menon now opens up about Ray 2 – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Given that Ray is based on the eponymous Satyajit Ray's short stories, there's ample scope for more to follow, and hence, we quizzed Kay Kay Menon, who played the lead in the Netflix web series' second episode, Bahrupiya, about the same

Russel D'Silva   |    November 3, 2021 8:39 PM IST

Netflix's Ray appealed a great deal to the OTT platform's elite subscriber base. And given that it's based on the eponymous Satyajit Ray's short stories, there's ample scope for more to follow. So, if you're among those who loved Ray on Netflix and can't wait for the OTT giant to return with season two of the anthology web series, then we've got news for you. BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive video interview with the Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak and Director Neeraj Pandey to discuss their upcoming Disney+ Hotstar web series, Special Ops 1.5, and found the perfect opportunity to squeeze in a query about the plans for Ray 2. Check out what Kay Kay Menon, who played the lead in Ray's second episode, Bahrupiya, had to say above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all