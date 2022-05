In in exclusive interaction with BolywoodLife, Madhuri Dixit crooned her favourite song and also revealed how her husband Shriram Nene inspired her to sing.

is out with a new song called Tu Hai Mera and she is pretty happy with the response she’s getting. In in exclusive interaction with BolywoodLife, she crooned her favourite song and also revealed how her husband Shriram Nene inspired her to sing. She also spoke about a cute fan story. Have a look.