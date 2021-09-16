videos

Mallika Sherawat opens up on Nakaab’s plot hitting close to recent industry deaths and the masks Bollywood wears – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

BollywoodLife caught for an exclusive with Mallika Sherawat to discuss her new web series, Nakaab, where she graciously shared if the plot hits close to recent industry deaths, if her role is based on any real-life ruthless Bollywood mogull, whether the series could reinforce the negativity amongst people in the industry, and the industry people whose "nakaabs" she has removed

Russel D'Silva   |    September 16, 2021 9:16 PM IST

Mallika Sherawat has returned to the Indian entertainment industry after two years, and like her last comeback, Booo Sabki Phategi (three years post her last Bollywood release, Dirty Politics), she is again starring in a web series, Nakaab. BollywoodLife caught for an exclusive with the actress to discuss the show, where she graciously shared if the plot hits close to recent industry deaths, if her role is based on a Bollywood mogul or if she has taken inspiration for it from any real-life ruthless producers, whether the series could reinforce the negativity amongst people in the industry, and the industry people whose “nakaabs” she has removed. Watch Mallika Sherawat's full interview above...

