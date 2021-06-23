Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: Anupam Shyam and Aalika Shaikh talk about the FUN they have on sets [EXCLUSIVE]

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actors Anupam Shyam and Aalika Shaikh aka Thakur Sajjan Singh and Kesar Shakti Singh open up about the fun they have on the sets of the show.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actors Anupam Shyam and Aalika Shaikh aka Thakur Sajjan Singh and Kesar Shakti Singh talk about the return of the show after 9 years. They speak about how it was planned to bring back the Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll starrer back again. Anupam Shyam and Aalika also speak about the challenges they are facing due to the Coronavirus scare. Anupam Shyam and Aalika also reveal the fun they have on the sets of the show. They also reveal what upcoming twists fans can expect from the upcoming episodes of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. Check the above video to know more.