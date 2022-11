Despite Mili being produced by father Boney Kapoor, it looks like things weren't easy for Janhvi Kapoor, at least emotionally, as told to us by her in this exclusive interview

While speaking exclusively to us in an entertainment news interview, Janhvi Kapoor said, “We had both take this decision consciously. It would've been the easier way out if I'd have done my first film with him, but, I also think, there'd have been more pressure on the both of us. From his side, I think, not from a business point of view, but rather, emotionally, because he'd have been launching his daughter. And from my side, it would've been about giving my father (Boney Kapoor) a viable film to work and perform that way, I think, it'd have been too much.