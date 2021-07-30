Mimi star Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS the MOMENT when the acting bug bit him – watch EXCLUSIVE video

videos

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his struggling phase and how OTT platforms gave a boost to his career.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 30, 2021 7:26 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi, who started his career from playing small roles has established his own niche by portraying impeccable characters in Mirzapur, Sacred Games and films like Gunjan Saxena and the latest release Mimi. While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his struggling phase and revealed the time, when he realised that he wants to be an actor. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with multiple films like '83, Bachchan Pandey, OMG 2 and others.

