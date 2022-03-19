videos

Watch Next

Interviews

A Simple Murder season 2: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub CONFIRMS second season is in the works; shares latest update [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing opens up on Bollywood's discrimination against North-Easteners – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 12 PROMO: Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta reveal to Ira Dubey how they landed up being actors despite different life goals

Trailers

Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Done to death, predictable plot but powerful performances is all you can expect from this Netfilx anthology

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reveals why he got an orgasm after watching Bloody Brothers costar Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub got chatting about which roles of one another are their favourites in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, during which the latter made a stunning revelation about his Bloody Brothers costar

Russel D'Silva   |    March 19, 2022 12:24 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub open up about their upcoming mini-series, Bloody Brothers, on ZEE5, whether they’ve seen the original British show, Guilt, how similar or different is Guilt to Bloody Brothers, and why their show is tailor-made for binge-watching. Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub also reveal which character of each other had the greatest impact on them and why the latter got an orgasm after watching Paatal Lok. Finally, taking out a leaf out of their web series, Bloody Brothers, the duo disclose which unforeseen, unpredictable circumstances completely changed their lives for the better.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all