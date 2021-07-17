videos

Mohanlal and Mammootty to Tovino Thomas, why are Malayalam stars staying away from Bollywood? Malik actor Fahadh Faasil has the answer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

From the 90s onward, it wasn't uncommon to see Malayalam cinema superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty appear in Bollywood movies, with celebrated filmmakers of the Malayalam film industry such as Priyadarshan regularly making Hindi films with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. However, all that has stopped over the past 5 to 6 years.

Russel D'Silva   |    July 17, 2021 7:59 PM IST

From the 90s onward, it wasn't uncommon to see Malayalam cinema superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty appear in Bollywood movies either in guest appearances or full-fledged roles, with celebrated filmmakers of the Malayalam film industry such as Priyadarshan regularly making Hindi films with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. However, all that has stopped over the past 5 to 6 years, and the reason remains a burning question. Thankfully, Malik star Fahadh Faasil and his Director, Mahesh Narayanan, shed light on the matter in a recent exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Watch it above...

