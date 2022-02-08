videos

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao REVEALS premise of his movie with Janhvi Kapoor and when it'll go on floors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be reuniting on screen after Roohi in Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also marks the latter's second movie with her Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma, which have together generated decent buzz for the movie

February 8, 2022

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Rajkummar Rao revealed what Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor is about and when it’ll go on floors; how different his HIT remake will be to the Telugu original and when it’ll release; and how much of Bheed with Director Anubhav Sinha is complete, what’s it about, if it'll be as hard-hitting as the celebrated Director's earlier works, and also, when it’ll release. Finally, the actor delved deep into the status of Stree 2 and Roohi 2. Watch Rajkummar Rao's full video interview above...

