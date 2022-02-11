In an exclusive interview with us, Simba Nagpal opened up about his journey in Bigg Boss 15 and his upoming show Naagin 6.

Simba Nagpal who was a part of Bigg Boss 15 is soon going to be seen in Naagin 6. He will be sharing the screen space with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal in this one. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Simba Nagpal spoke at length about Naagin 6 and more. He was asked about the show getting slammed for its story revolving around pandemic. To this, the actor stated that Naagin 6 does not have anything to do with COVID-19 but it is inspired from the situation. He was also asked to chose between Acchi Naagin - Tejasswi and Burri Naagin - Mahekk Chahal. Watch the video to know his answer.