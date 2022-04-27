videos

Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, Anya Singh reveal why you should never sleep with your best friend or forward nude pics to them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, and Karan Wahi take the 'What Not to Do With Your Best Friend' challenge in keeping with the theme of their show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and end up giving several hilarious answers to the situations we present them with

Russel D'Silva   |    April 27, 2022 3:55 PM IST

In an exclusive and fun rapid-fire round with BollywoodLife, Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi take the ‘What Not to Do With Your Best Friend’ challenge in keeping with the theme of their show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and end up giving several hilarious answers to the situations we present them with. Check it out the entire video of the lead cast of Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2, Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi, above, if you love this ZEE5 web series.

