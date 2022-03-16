videos

Tovino Thomas speaks about his upcoming Bollywood offers, click-bait journalism, his new Malayalam movie, Naradan, OTT vs cinema halls and a lot more in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife

Russel D'Silva   |    March 16, 2022 8:36 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Tovino Thomas opens up about his latest Malayalam release, Naradan, his role as a journalist in it, how click-bait journalism has affected him, his take on OTT vs theaters, the importance of promotions for movies, his future Bollywood offers, offers from Tamil and Telugu film industries, and how has changed in life and stardom before and after Minnal Murali. Watch Tovino Thomas entire video interview above...

