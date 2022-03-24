videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Hunarbaaz: Nora Fatehi shakes her 'kamariya' with the OG Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty; fans react – watch video

Interviews

Women’s Day 2022: Shruti Haasan REVEALS why education and financial independence alone can help women 'stand their ground' – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra brutally trolled for crying on the reality show; ‘Neha Kakkar ki Behen’ say netizens

Entertainment News

Hunarbaaz: Mithun Chakraborty reacts after Bharti Singh says ‘Dada ladkiyon ko dekhte hain aur auntion ko chedte hain’ – watch

NBK107: Shruti Haasan opens up on co-starring with Nandamuri Balakrishna; drops MAJOR HINT about her character [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Shruti Haasan opens up about her upcoming movies, including Salaar and NBK107, besides revealing if there are plans for Gabbar Singh 3, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife

Russel D'Silva   |    March 24, 2022 4:54 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shruti Haasan revisits her recent web series, Bestseller; sharing screen space with Mithun Chakraborty; reveals how she never intended to be an actress; how she had only taken up her first proper film to fund her musical career; elaborates on shooting for Bollywood movies vs. South films vs. OTT projects; offers the latest updates on her upcoming projects, including Salaar and her Nandamuri Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni film; opens up about her future Bollywood projects; and comes clean if there’s any chance of another movie with Pawan Kalyan and if that movie could be the third installment in the Gabbar Singh franchise.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all