In order to dig a bit deeper into what all goes on in the background albeit in a fun way, BollywoodLife put the cast of Call My Agent, including Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth, on the hot seat in an exclusive interview to know when each of them put their own agents in a huge spot of bother and how did said agents get them out of the fix

Russel D'Silva   |    November 3, 2021 7:30 PM IST

Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood is centred on the world of celebrity agents and managers in the film industry and the untold, uncredited, unnoticed work they do behind the scenes to ensure everything about Bollywood stars runs like clockwork from their shooting schedules, event campaigns and promotional strategies to gossip mills, damage control and new assignments. In order to dig a bit deeper into what all goes on in the background albeit in a fun way, BollywoodLife put the cast of Call My Agent, including Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth, on the hot seat in an exclusive interview to know when each of them put their own agents in a huge spot of bother and how did said agents get them out of the fix. Watch the video above...

