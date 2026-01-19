Omkar Kapoor on survival in Bollywood, learnings and more [Exclusive]

In an exclusive and candid chat with Gaurika Sharma, Bollywood actor Omkar Kapoor, opens up about everything from his surviving in Bollywood to his life and career. Famous for starting out as a child actor Omkar shares how his childhood shaped him and the way he sees cinema and performance today. He openly reflects on lost opportunities and share the lessons learned of rejection as he explains that to be patient and resilient is key in an industry of perception and timing. The actor has posted many unforgettable moments from the film sets highlighting the hard work, discipline and bonding that is present behind the camera. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.