One Two Cha Cha Cha: Ashutosh Rana recalls proposing to Renuka Shahane, BTS stories and more [Exclusive]

The editor of Bollywoodlife, Divya Pal, had a fun chit-chat with Anant Joshi, Lalit Prabhakar and Ashutosh Rana about their latest release One Two Cha Cha Chaa. The candid interview is full of laughter and confessions with witty BTS moments revealing the camaraderie shared by the actors. During the discussion, the three revealed their journey to One Two Cha Cha Chaa.The two spoke about being on set together, what fun happened in between shots and the energy on set shaping their performances. Anant Joshi and Lalit Prabhakar shared funny anecdotes during the shoot that show the other side of the filmmaking process and how the bond between them developed. The interview manages to be witty yet insightful, so it’s definitely something you should see if you’re a fan of the actors or cinema. The One Two Cha Cha Chaa team shares some funny stories from behind the scenes and personal anecdotes through this candid conversation.