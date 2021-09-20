In an exclusive interview with us, Ankita Lokhande listed out reasons as to why one must watch her show Pavitra Rishta 2 that also stars Shaheer Sheikh.
In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande got candid about her show Pavitra Rishta 2. She spoke about her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, social media trolling, Sushant Singh Rajput and more. In the end, she listed out five reasons why one must watch this show. She stated that one should watch Pavitra Rishta 2 for the love it holds, the chemistry between her and Shaheer Sheikh, it is a family drama, it is different from crime dramas available on OTT and more.