Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh gushes about his newborn daughter, videos of Sidharth Shukla's lookalike goes viral and more

Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Ankita Lokhande channels her inner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she grooves to a Devdas song - Watch

Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's cute chemistry test will make you fall in love with Archana and Manav – watch video

Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande lists 5 reasons why one must definitely watch the show [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with us, Ankita Lokhande listed out reasons as to why one must watch her show Pavitra Rishta 2 that also stars Shaheer Sheikh.

Nikita Thakkar   |    September 20, 2021 7:41 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande got candid about her show Pavitra Rishta 2. She spoke about her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, social media trolling, Sushant Singh Rajput and more. In the end, she listed out five reasons why one must watch this show. She stated that one should watch Pavitra Rishta 2 for the love it holds, the chemistry between her and Shaheer Sheikh, it is a family drama, it is different from crime dramas available on OTT and more.

