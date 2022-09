Trisha Krishnan in a candid conversation with BollywoodLife opened up about her bestie Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She spoke her heart out about working with Ash in Ponniyin Selvan.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is garnering a lot of praises by fans. The movie features a stellar cast which has already created a buzz on social media. Trisha Krishnan opened up about her bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it has a South Indian connection. Trisha revealed that Ash being a south Indian there is a certain familiarity she feels with us. You just hit it off with some people. Trisha feels Aishwarya is very warm and is a hard worker.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, it is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel with the same name. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, the star-studded cast also includes Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar and many more. The music of the period drama film has been composed by A.R Rahman.