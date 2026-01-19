Rahu Ketu Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and producer Suraj Singh on BTS stories, food and more [Interview]

Rahu Ketu stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and producer Suraj Singh sit down for a candid chat. The trio examines the film’s unusual premise that combines the astrological with the situational for a story that is crazy fun yet also very relatable. Inspired by the celestial phenomena caused by Rahu Ketu in astrology, creates a hilarious mix-up which leads to an unexpected personal breakthrough. Pulkit and Varun get candid about their creative chemistry and how they push each other into new comic spaces, thanks to years of friendship and working together. The three together manange to paint a picture of a film that as chaos but has some great performances and intelligent writing Rahu Ketu do guarantee us a laugh but it also take a humorous look at destiny and free will and the ridiculous ways in which life and the planets often collide.