Rakhi Sawant REVEALS what she wants to do for Salman Khan for his help during her mother's cancer treatment [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant in an interview with BollywoodLife opened up about her music video, Dream Mein Entry. She said that she had received a lot of offers post Bigg Boss but due to the lockdown all plans failed. She also spoke about her fitness regime and shared how she makes sure that she stays fit. Rakhi Sawant also spoke about how Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's sister, Priya Dutt helped her during her mother's cancer treatment. She said that she does not have enough money to treat her mother and hence she is thankful to Salman Khan, Priya Dutt and God. She also revealed that she is ready to do anything for Salman Khan and wants to wash his legs. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant cannot stop praising him. Check out the above video to know more.