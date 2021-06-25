videos

Rana Daggubati names Akshay Kumar as the most mischievous costar he has worked with – here's why [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati played the BL Rapid Fire with us and had some amazing answers to our questions.

BollywoodLife   |    June 25, 2021 1:57 AM IST

Rana Daggubati has a loyal fanbase. The Baahubali star played the 'BL Rapid Fire' with us recently. During this amazing session, the actor told us that Akshay Kumar is the most mischievous costar he has worked with during Housefull. Rana Daggubati also revealed which amongst his hit movies deserves a sequel. And the actor was quick to take up the name of his film, Leader. Rana Daggubati also shared which classic movies from the past we wished he was a part of and his answer will win your hearts for sure. To know more about Rana Daggubati check out the video above.

