url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/interview_1st_update.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/interview_1st_update.mp4/interview_1st_update.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/interview_1st_update.mp4/screenshot/00000020.jpg" duration="173" mediaid="interview_1st_update"

Rana Naidu's star cast spoke of their upcoming web series. The dark crime thriller series is an official adaptation of the American series titled Ray Donovan however, Rana Naidu's cast asserts it is different. In an exclusive candid conversation with Bollywood Life the star cast Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sushant Singh explained how their show is different from the original Ray Donovan. They clarified it is an inspiration and that every actor plays a different role as both series are set in distinct cultures. The new Netflix show features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sushant Singh in the lead role. Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix on 10th March 2023. Watch the video interview to know what the cast has to say more.