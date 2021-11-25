videos

Watch Next

Videos

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan shocked and speechless with her statement, ‘har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi’; Watch his priceless reaction

Songs

Bunty Aur Babli 2 title song: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's swag turns out to be the major highlight of this catchy tribute to the OG con-comedy

Songs

Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's dance number fails to make you groove, but Rani Mukerji salvages the show

Trailers

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: It is Pros Vs Cons as Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan take on the new gen Bunty-Babli Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Rani Mukerji on breaking stereotypes as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles as a mainstream actress before both became a trend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife, Rani Mukerji opened up up about the role she played in breaking stereotypes in Bollywood as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles in movies like Black as a mainstream heroine ling before both became a trend, while also discussing her new release, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Russel D'Silva   |    November 25, 2021 6:18 PM IST

In an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife shortly before Bunty Aur Babli 2 released, Rani Mukerji opened up up about the role she played in breaking stereotypes in Bollywood as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles in movies like Black as a mainstream heroine ling before both became a trend. The star also revealed the difficulties of revisiting her character, Vimmi Trivedi aka Babli after such a long gap, but how she could connect to it more this time around on account of being a mother herself. Watch her entire video above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all