Rani Mukerji on breaking stereotypes as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles as a mainstream actress before both became a trend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife shortly before Bunty Aur Babli 2 released, Rani Mukerji opened up up about the role she played in breaking stereotypes in Bollywood as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles in movies like Black as a mainstream heroine ling before both became a trend. The star also revealed the difficulties of revisiting her character, Vimmi Trivedi aka Babli after such a long gap, but how she could connect to it more this time around on account of being a mother herself. Watch her entire video above...