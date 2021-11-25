videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Rani Mukerji on breaking stereotypes as a dusky heroine and doing unconventional roles as a mainstream actress before both became a trend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan shocked and speechless with her statement, ‘har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi’; Watch his priceless reaction

Songs

Bunty Aur Babli 2 title song: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's swag turns out to be the major highlight of this catchy tribute to the OG con-comedy

Songs

Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's dance number fails to make you groove, but Rani Mukerji salvages the show

Rani Mukerji REVEALS the one movie of hers she'd want daughter Adira Chopra to watch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While confessing that daughter Adira Chopra is still too young too grasp the magnitude of her stardom, Rani Mukerji also admitted the one movie from her sterling repertoire that she'd want her to watch in our exclusive video interview

Russel D'Silva   |    November 25, 2021 9:42 PM IST

In an exclusive video interview, Rani Mukerji spoke to us on a number of topics, including how daughter Adira Chopra is still too young too grasp the magnitude of her stardom and how she just understands for now that bother her mother and father (Aditiya Chopra) are working parents. However, there's a particular film from her sterling repertoire than Rani Mukerji would want her daughter to watch. And guesses? Watch the video above to find out...

