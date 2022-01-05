videos

Forget Khilji from Padmaavat and the eponymous Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh didn't even name Murad from Gully Boy or his most recent performance of Kapil Dev from 83 as his most favourite and difficult character to portray

Russel D'Silva   |    January 5, 2022 8:00 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh opened up about why Simmba is his most skilled and difficult performance, the challenges of enacting a celebrated, real-life personality like Kapil Dev, the overwhelming, unexpected, surreal response from all those who've watched 83 and how he'll cherish it for his entire life. The star also opens up on the possibility of winning a National Award for 83, not being focused on it because of having missed out earlier on the award, Lootera flopping at the box office, and why box office performance isn't everything for him as becoming a Bollywood movie hero, doing three films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali or movies with Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty are the biggest rewards he could've hoped for. Watch Ranveer Singh's exclusive video interview above...

