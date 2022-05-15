videos

Ranveer Singh opened up about his upcoming movie with Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, sharing some inside scoop on what or who will surprise us most about the movie

Russel D'Silva   |    May 15, 2022 8:25 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh opened up on life after marriage with Deepika Padukone, the new, amazing this he’s discovered about her, and how their relationship has evolved. He also shared some inside scoop on the plot of Cirkus and how much it differs from Angoor, the special bond he formed with Dharmendra on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, why Jaya Bachchan is the surprise element of the film, and finally, divulged his thoughts on the Hindi debate currently raging through the country and why we should particularly see films in different languages as one and belonging to everyone. Watch Ranveer Singh's full exclusive video interview above...

