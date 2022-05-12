videos

Ranveer Singh reveals why Jayeshbhai Jordaar isn't releasing as a pan-India film; says, 'Content should be pan-world now' [Exclusive Video]

Ranveer Singh opened up about Jayeshbhai Jordaar not releasing as a pan-India film in an exclusive interview with us while also revealing why he's in a phase where he wants to now do 'clean, family films' and how Jayeshbhai draws parallels with his father

Russel D'Silva   |    May 12, 2022 4:33 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh opened up on a range of topics, including why he’s into a phase pf ‘clean family’ films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the moment, why Jayeshbhai draws more parallels to his real-life father than anyone else and the reason behind Jayeshbhai Jordaar not being released as a pan-India film, emphasising that our filmmakers now need to make pan-world content given how lines have blurred and everything has come together. Watch Ranveer Singh's full exclusive video interview above...

