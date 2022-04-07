videos

Watch Next

Videos

Jackie Chan birthday special: Lesser known facts of The Kung Fu Master will leave you stunned

Videos

Inside RRR 1000 crore Success Party with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and more

Videos

Bharti Singh cannot express her happiness as she takes her baby boy home along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Videos

When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video

RRR 1000 crore success bash: Rakhi Sawant reveals who'll win among Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in Bigg Boss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rakhi Sawant revealed, who'll win Bigg Boss among Jr NTR and Ram Charan during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife at the RRR success meet and how she'll enter the Bigg Boss house for free that year were it to happen

Russel D'Silva   |    April 7, 2022 6:25 PM IST

Celebrating the success of RRR, Director S.S. Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with producer Jayantilal Gada held a grand success meet at the prestigious Sahara Star Hotel at Mumbai's Santacruz airport before a huge media contingent, where several questions about the movie and its massive success were raised. A host of other celebrities also made their presence felt at the RRR success meet, including Rakhi Sawant, with whom we took an exclusive video interview. Opening up on an array of topics, Rakhi Sawant revealed what she liked best about SS Rajamouli's RRR, how Salman Khan is one of the biggest reasons for RRR's success, who'll win among Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the Bigg Boss house, how she'll enter the Bigg Boss house for free that year were it to happen, and finally, concludes on her aspirations for being a heroine in a South movie. Watch her entire exclusive video interview above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all