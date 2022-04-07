Rakhi Sawant revealed, who'll win Bigg Boss among Jr NTR and Ram Charan during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife at the RRR success meet and how she'll enter the Bigg Boss house for free that year were it to happen

Celebrating the success of RRR, Director S.S. Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with producer held a grand success meet at the prestigious Sahara Star Hotel at Mumbai's Santacruz airport before a huge media contingent, where several questions about the movie and its massive success were raised. A host of other celebrities also made their presence felt at the RRR success meet, including Rakhi Sawant, with whom we took an exclusive video interview. Opening up on an array of topics, revealed what she liked best about SS Rajamouli's RRR, how is one of the biggest reasons for RRR's success, who'll win among Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the Bigg Boss house, how she'll enter the Bigg Boss house for free that year were it to happen, and finally, concludes on her aspirations for being a heroine in a South movie. Watch her entire exclusive video interview above...